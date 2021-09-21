Ghana Library launches e-learning project

As part of measures to scale its digital learning opportunities for Ghanaian youth, the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) has partnered Absa Bank Ghana Ltd to open applications for Ghanaians to benefit from an e-learning platform on Work and Entrepreneurship developed by the bank.
The project, which is targeted to benefit 10,000 youth by December 2021 affords participants to enrol and be certified under four course modules, including; Money Skills, Entrepreneurial Skills, People Skills and Work Skills.
Applications
To be able to participate in the online learning platform, an applicant must be between the ages of 16 and 35 years. Qualified Ghanaians within the age bracket can apply via www.library.gov.gh/readytowork on or before September 30, 2021.
Speaking at an event to open application in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of the GhLA, Mr Hayford Siaw, said, “the Ghana Library Authority has been at the forefront of connecting Ghanaians to massive open online learning (MOOLs) platforms which had so far benefited over 40,000 youth with skills and job opportunities after completing various courses”.
He further stated that the collaboration with Absa Bank Ltd was to scale up the opportunity to the Ghanaian youth and provide skills capable of enabling anyone who completed the course to be ready for the world of work.
He expressed his gratitude to Absa Bank Ghana saying, “Absa is one of the few corporate institutions in the country supporting GhLA to provide lifelong learning opportunities for Ghanaian youth.”
Interventions
In her speech, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations of the bank, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, said, “in the last 10 years, Absa has put in a lot of several interventions to support our youth so they can achieve success in life because we believe, as a bank, that the youth are the future leaders of this economy; we have offered several scholarships to the youth within Ghana and outside Ghana.
“Recently in the last five years, we have introduced a proprietary online learning programme called the ReadytoWork. In modern times, the talk about soft skills is on the rise, and the ability to hone your soft skills is very critical to the success of any young person entering the world of work or being an entrepreneur,” she added.
Nana Tamakloe further expressed her delight in the partnership between Absa Bank and the GhLA to connect 10,000 Ghanaians to the opportunity in the first cohort.