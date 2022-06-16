Dr K. K. Sarpong sworn in as Chancellor of UPSA

Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, the immediate past Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has been sworn in as the new Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA).
At an investiture held at the Dr Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the UPSA, Thursday morning, Dr K.K. Sarpong was led by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to swear the oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy.
Dr K. K. Sarpong is a recipient of several academic scholarship awards and has been in executive management for over three decades.
More to follow…