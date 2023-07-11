Dentists urged to embrace technology for effective treatment

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Platinum Orthodontics and Advanced Dentistry, Dr Norvishie Arkutu, has advised dentists to embrace technological advancement in oral care for effective treatment.

For instance, she said the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in dentistry will push the boundaries of orthodontic care using Aligners – a series of invisible, removable, thin coverings that move teeth into their correct position.

She was speaking at the 32nd Annual Congress of the Ghana Dental Association held in Accra on the theme: ‘Advances in Dentistry and Oral Health.’

According to Dr Arkutu, who also doubles as a consultant orthodontist, aligners are innovation in dental care and an alternative to traditional braces.

She said aligners are better placed in terms of its aesthetic appeal, flexibility of use and the exactness of outcome, adding that the best results could only be guaranteed based on the skill and expertise of the Orthodontist / clinician administering the treatment and therefore cautioned that technology should not be followed blindly.

She therefore urged the Association to work very closely with companies in the production of Aligners in ensuring that the needed education and guidance is given and regulated with the view to guaranteeing safe and efficient patient care.

She was confident that with the advancements that are currently being witnessed in the use of Aligners, patients will achieve excellent results within shorter treatment times when treated by a well trained professional.

“Other than the cosmetic advantage of having straighter teeth, straight teeth makes it easier to keep the teeth clean which reduces the chances of getting tooth decay and gum problems.

It also causes less teeth grinding and can prevent problems with eating in old age,” she said.

Access to oral care

The Deputy Minister of Health, Gifty Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, congratulated the Ghana Dental Association for the strides made in enhancing access to oral care in the country.

She urged the association to be more proactive in providing leadership and guidance in promoting oral care while ensuring that high ethical standards are maintained among members.

The government, she said, will continue to partner with all relevant stakeholders in providing the needed training and education.