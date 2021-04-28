Death trap on Ho-Tsito highway as road caves in

Road users are at risk of accidents as a result of a huge hole in the middle of the Kponvi-Tsito road on the busy Accra-Ho highway.
The hole developed as a result of a road accident last Sunday, involving a cargo truck loaded with textiles which veered off the road after it fell into a pothole at the spot.
Due to the sheer weight of the truck, the pothole caved in, creating a huge indention in the middle of the road and thus posing a threat to users.
Though the three occupants of the vehicle escaped unscathed, same cannot be said of unsuspecting road users who may ply the road.
Following the incident, however, road users, who witnessed the event, took to social media to issue caution to other road users to be cautious when approaching the spot.
The hole, which was subsequently fenced off, is yet to receive any proper attention.
Similar damage
The defective section of road, according to reports, experienced similar damage in 2019, but did not receive any proper repairs.
Disgruntled drivers and passengers alike, have registered their displeasure at the current state of the road as it poses serious danger to them, especially because of the fast-approaching rainy season, which they say will exacerbate the current challenge of manoeuvrering on the road.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic about their plight, a driver, Agbey, said that stretch of the road had become very dangerous. “If you don't know this route you can easily get an accident,” he said.
Some residents, including a woman, Grace Tefey, said they were yet to see any technical officer at the spot to assess the challenge, although they believe the officials of the Ghana Highway Authority were aware since the issue had gone viral.
"I am worried that nobody is doing anything about this. They want something bad to happen before they act. This is a death trap," she lamented.
Contractor engaged
Although attempts to speak to officials from the Ministry of Roads and Highways fell through, the District Chief Executive for Ho West, Mr Ernest Apau, told the Daily Graphic that contractors had been engaged to start repair works on the road.
The area has since been barricaded with a heap of sand and stones on site to commence rehabilitation.