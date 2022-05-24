Dansoman daylight street robbery suspect arrested by police

The police has announced that one suspect in connection with the street robbery that occurred in broad daylight at Dansoman has been arrested.
In a statement, the police said it was a special anti-robbery squad that carried out an intelligence-led operation, in which the said robbery suspect was arrested.
One other suspect is currently being pursued for the daylight street robbery at Dansoman, the police added.
In a video shared on social media, a woman identified as Bernice Quaye is seen holding a handbag which was forcibly taken away from her by two guys on a motorbike.
The woman briefly resisted the robbery by attempting to run away but her attacker pursued her until she fell, and as she hanged onto the bag, the attacker appeared to hack at her hands with an object and managed to snatch it, ran to his getaway motorbike manned by an accomplice.