Damongo named Savannah Regional capital

President Akufo-Addo has named Damango as the capital of the newly created Savannah Region
He said while the Savannah Region is blessed with an abundance of natural resources, it is ironically the least developed part of the Northern Region.
“Onus is now on the government to put into motion the processes for the rapid development of the Savannah Region,” he added.
Ninety-nine per cent of persons in the area voted YES in a referendum held on Thursday, December 27, 2018, for the creation of the region which was carved out of the Northern region.
The districts making up the Savannah Region are the Bole District, North Gonja District, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, West Gonja District, East Gonja Municipality and the Central Gonja District.
About Damongo
Damongo is the capital of West Gonja district and hosts the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom; the Yagbonwura. It is also the capital (biggest town) in the Damongo Constituency whose current MP is Adam Mutawakilu.
Damongo boasts of key tourist attractions like the Mole National Park where visitors are assured of seeing a myriad of animals, chief among them being elephants. It also has the famous Larabanga Mosque and Mystic Stone in Larabanga.
Prominent Ghanaians who were either born in or come from Damongo include John Dramani Mahama (ex-President of Ghana), Alban Bagbin (The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament), Benjamin Kumbuor (former Minister of Defence), and Michael Abu Sakara Foster (former Presidential candidate of CPP).