Cyber Security Awareness Month launched

A Cyber Security Awareness Month has been launched on the theme: “Regulating cyber security: A public-private sector collaborative approach.”
As part of the month-long awareness programme, which will begin from October 1, 2022, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) will undertake a nationwide tour to sensitise people to cyber security-related matters, including regulations, through workshops and seminars.
The authority will also engage and partner stakeholders to implement key cyber security regulations and also build the capacity of industry players.
The initiative forms part of a five-year National Cyber Security Awareness Programme of the government dubbed: “A safer digital Ghana”.
Significance
The acting Director-General of the CSA, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, said the programme was necessary because of the increasing reliance on the Internet, with its risks and vulnerabilities being capitalised upon by criminals.
“As dependency on digital technology surges, so does cyber crime. Cyber criminals are seizing every opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities against people, businesses and organisations.
“This has a grave impact on the confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems and networks, including critical information infrastructures,” he said.
He said the implementation of cyber security regulations was, therefore, imperative in dealing with both existing and emerging cyber threats which had the potential to undermine the digital dividends of the country’s economy.
Commitment
A Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, reiterated the government’s commitment to protect the digital space, adding that cyber security was key to sustaining the nation’s digitalisation agenda.
“It is crucial to have effective measures to protect our critical information infrastructure, coordinate and respond to cyber security incidents and develop a cyber security culture for our socio-economic development,” she added.
The President of the Accra Chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Daniel Gyampo, said the awareness month was important because it had the potential to attract investors.
“A perception of cyber security is now as good as capital because when international business people perceive Ghana as a safe place, more businesses will start to move in,” he said.