Create strong network of women in leadership — Joyce Aryee

Kwame Larweh Jul - 26 - 2023 , 09:01

The Founder and CEO of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Joyce Aryee, has admonished women to assert their authority in leadership positions and create the opportunity for others to thrive.

She advocated a strong network of women in leadership that could synergise support for other women to climb the leadership ladder.

Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee emphasised on the transformative power of embracing female vision in male-dominated spaces.

“Women have the power to reach their goals and aims in life with the support of other women and society as a whole,” she noted.

She made these remarks at the maiden edition of the women in leadership dialogue; a forum for the empowerment of women held in Accra last Wednesday.

Convergence of women pace-setters

The event dubbed HD+LeadHERS Xperience organised by digital satellite television entity SES HD Plus brought together resourceful women in the Ghanaian society including Adelaide-Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD+ Ghana, Valeri Labi, Co-Founder and CEO of Wahu, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, the first female head coach of the Black Queens, Dr Lucy Agyepong, Vice-President of Institutional Advancement at Academic City University College, and Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq), Director of Services-Ghana Prisons Service who engaged participants and shared practical strategies in navigating the leadership trajectory



In her address, the CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana, Ms Abbiw-Williams, shared her organisation’s motivation and determination to see women aspire and attain greatness.

She stated that the HD+ LeadHERS platform was introduced to provide an exclusive opportunity for exceptional women leaders to share and impact others through their unique stories.

She believes by doing so, it enhances the potential of participants and provides a springboard for women to develop and achieve greatness.

“At HD+, we firmly believe that diversity is not just a buzzword but a driving force behind innovation and success.

By empowering and supporting women in leadership roles, we create an environment that thrives on fresh perspectives, creative solutions and equal opportunities for all,” she noted.

A Special Guest of Honour, and Chief People Officer at SES South Africa, Pan Macdonald, narrated her life experience as a woman with a budding talent but struggled to hit the limelight due to who the behaviour of some men in high places.