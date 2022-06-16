Ghana's COVID-19 active cases increase beyond 1,000

Ghana's active case count of COVID-19 has risen beyond 1,000 cases for the first time since a revision to the COVID-19 prevention measures was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March 2022.
At the time the restrictions which included the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places were lifted, the country had only 72 active cases of COVID-19 and over 13 million vaccinated persons.
Figures from the Ghana Health Service COVID-19 portal indicate that as of June 13, 2022, the country had 1,064 active cases and had administered a total of 16,396,820 vaccine doses.
Regional breakdown
A week ago, only eight of the 16 regions had active cases.
Currently, 11 regions have active cases, namely; the Volta, Oti, Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Ashanti, Bono East, Western, Brong Ahafo, Upper West and Upper East regions.
The regions without active cases of the illness are North East, Northern, Western Nort, Ahafo and Savannah.
The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has attributed the recent surge to the onset of the rainy season.