BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
Court grants Sekondi-Takoradi MCE bail after spending one night in police custody

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan  Chief Executive, Abdul-Mumin Issah has been granted bail after spending one night in police custody for a road traffic offence and alleged assault of a police officer.

He was arraigned in court Friday morning for dangerous driving and alleged assault of a police officer.

The court granted him a GHc100,000 bail on one charge  and a self recognizance bail on the other.

The case has been adjourned to March 15, 2022.

more to follow…