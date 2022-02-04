Court grants Sekondi-Takoradi MCE bail after spending one night in police custody

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Abdul-Mumin Issah has been granted bail after spending one night in police custody for a road traffic offence and alleged assault of a police officer.
He was arraigned in court Friday morning for dangerous driving and alleged assault of a police officer.Follow @Graphicgh
The court granted him a GHc100,000 bail on one charge and a self recognizance bail on the other.
The case has been adjourned to March 15, 2022.
more to follow…