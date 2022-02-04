Let's work together to develop Kwahu West - MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kwahu West, Mr Yaw Owusu Addo has urged government agencies, departments, non-governmental organisations and traditional authorities in the Municipality to continue to work together for the development of the Nkawkaw and its environs.
At an Inter Service and Sectorial Collaboration and Cooperation System (ISCCS) meeting held last Thursday (Feb 3), with all government agencies and departments, he said the vision of making the Assembly the best in the country would emanate from the sustainability of the projects initiated by various departments and institutions in the Municipality, as well as eliminate errors in undertaken some projects in the Municipality.
Some department and agency heads, and assembly members present at the Inter Service and Sectorial Collaboration and Cooperation System (ISCCS).
The ISCCS had all departments and agencies present their report for last year and an annual action plan for the Kwahu West Municipality.
Performance review
Mr Owusu Addo lauded the government agencies and NGOs for their contributions towards the development and performance of the Municipality in recent times which placed the Kwahu West Assembly as one of the best performing Assemblies across the country.
He said the Kwahu West in a recent league for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) released by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development indicated that Kwahu West was the fifth best performing Assembly out of a total of 261 across the country, and the best in the Eastern Region.
He added that the exploit was made possible by the efforts among various government institutions and agencies, as well as NGOs in collaboration with the assembly in achieving some expected targets of the government in the Municipality.
Kwahu West Municipal Assembly held Inter Service and Sectorial Collaboration and Cooperation System (ISCCS).
He urged various government institutions and agency heads to make the league result a springboard to strive in maintaining the Assembly as number one in the region and climbing to the zenith in the country.
Creativity
He urged agency heads to continue to review their internal strategies and adopt creative methods relevant to the development of the Municipality, to achieve their annual targets.
He appealed to the citizenry to be more patriotic in the payment of their taxes to help the assembly realise the needed funds for the numerous developmental projects on its table.