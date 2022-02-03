Sekondi-Takoradi MCE arrested for dangerous driving and alleged assault of police officer

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi Takoradi, Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah has been arrested by the police for a dangerous driving offence and alleged assault of a police officer.
A police statement dated Thursday, February 3, 2022, signed and issued by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Police in the Western Region, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Olivia E.T. Adiku said the MCE will be arraigned before court on Friday, February 4, 2022.Follow @Graphicgh
Detained
According to Graphic Online's Western Regional correspondent, Koblah Dotsey Aklorbortu, when the MCE was arrested on Wednesday night [Feb 4, 2022], he was released and was allowed to go home.
But on Thursday, he was invited to the police station - Harbour Police Station - and the charges were read to him.
After that, he was detained, expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.
The MCE, Abdul-Mumin Issah has been charged on three counts of assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.
He has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.
According to the police, Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah who was driving a Nissan Patrol with registration number GE 5615-20 allegedly drove dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwesimintsim cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
"When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him," the police stated.
‘You will go to Enchi [transfer] ’ – Takoradi MCE to police officer who arrested him over traffic offence
In a video and audio [attached below] shared on social media depicting a verbal exchange between the police officer and the MCE, the MCE is heard threatening to cause the transfer of the police officer to "Enchi".
"I will change your situation... you will go to [transfer] Enchi".
Below is a copy of the police press statement
1. Mr. Issah Mahmoud, the Hon. MCE for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis has been arrested by the Western Regional Police Command today, Thursday, 3rd
February 2022 for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.
2. The MCE has been charged on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and Disturbing the peace
in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29. He has also been charged for
Dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.
3. The MCE who was driving a Toyota Land-cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022. When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him.
4. He will be arraigned before the court tomorrow Friday, 4th February 2022