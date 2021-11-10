Communication mast collapses on GRIDCo towers near Bogoso; affects national power system

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) Limited has explained that some areas in the country may experience power outages as a result of an emergency load management following the collapse of a communication mast on two of its towers.
The affected GRIDCo towers are on the 330kv Aboadze – Kumasi transmission line.
In a press statement issued Wednesday, GRIDCo explained that the incident which happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:40 pm started has affected the national power system.
The incident happened near Bogoso in the Western Region.
A communication mast fell on the 330 KV Aboadze – Kumasi Transmission line and resulted in the collapse of two adjacent towers.
"GRIDCO is working around the clock to replace the fallen towers within the shortest possible time. We apologise for any inconvenience caused", it stated.
"GRIDCO is committed to maintaining a stable network for reliable and efficient power delivery", it added.
