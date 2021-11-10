President Rawlings 1st anniversary mass on Friday

The first anniversary commemorative mass for President Jerry John Rawlings will be held on Friday, 12th November, 2021 – exactly one year since he passed away.
The memorial mass will be held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka and is open to the public. It is expected to draw people from all walks of life from government officials, traditional leaders, political leaders, members of parliament, diplomats, cadres and many more admirers and sympathisers.
The service, being held by the family, will commence promptly at 9.00am and will last for approximately one and a half hours.
A statement issued by the family asked all who wish to attend to arrive at the Cathedral early and should note that due to Covid-19 requirements, social distancing seating will be in effect. The event will also be streamed on the Facebook page of the late President J.J Rawlings.
Attire for the occasion is white traditional or formal.
Parking for the event will be at the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board car park opposite the Holy Spirit Cathedral.
“The event will be livestreamed on https://web.facebook.com/President.J.J.Rawlings”
Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a short illness. He was 73 years.