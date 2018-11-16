Clean up heralds 30th anniversary of La Mantse

BY: Nana Yaa Safoa Anakwah
Some residents desilting chocked gutters.
A   clean-up exercise has been held  within  the  La  township in preparation for the commemoration of  the 30th anniversary of the enstoolment of the La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru  III. 

A grand durbar will  be held on  Saturday  November 17, 2018  to climax the anniversary.

The anniversary also marks  the enstoolment of   the La  Mankralo, Nii Obodai Adai III, and the  La Akwashongtse, Nii Yemo Din.
 
Residents desilted choked drains  and swept the streets in the   township.

In an interview, the Chairman of the Leshie Akutso Association, Mr Fifi Komey, said there was the need to live healthy lifestyles hence the clean up excercise.

The Assembly member of La Mantsease TseAddo Electoral Area, Mr Emmanuel Kwapong, said a lot of education and sensitisation were made, and that attracted a lot of the residents.

