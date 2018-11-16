Clean up heralds 30th anniversary of La Mantse

A clean-up exercise has been held within the La township in preparation for the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the enstoolment of the La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III.
A grand durbar will be held on Saturday November 17, 2018 to climax the anniversary.
The anniversary also marks the enstoolment of the La Mankralo, Nii Obodai Adai III, and the La Akwashongtse, Nii Yemo Din.
Residents desilted choked drains and swept the streets in the township.
In an interview, the Chairman of the Leshie Akutso Association, Mr Fifi Komey, said there was the need to live healthy lifestyles hence the clean up excercise.
The Assembly member of La Mantsease TseAddo Electoral Area, Mr Emmanuel Kwapong, said a lot of education and sensitisation were made, and that attracted a lot of the residents.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana