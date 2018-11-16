Global Evangelical Church donates to VAG

The Accra Presbytery Chairman of the Global Evangelical Church, Reverend Mawuli Dzidula Agudogo, has called on the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) to intensify public education on the Poppy Appeal to sensitise Ghanaians to the sacrifices that soldiers made and continued to make for the country and the world at large.
Rev. Agudogo made the call when he presented bags of rice and bread, valued at GH¢11,000, to the VAG on behalf of the church in support of Ghanaian veterans who fought in the World Wars I and II, as well as those who got maimed or incapacitated in the line of duty.
He said the sponsorship and the wearing of the poppy was losing its significance in Africa, unlike in Europe where the exercise took centre stage on Poppy Day.
“I wish to appeal to the clergy, the law makers, government officials, civil servants, traders, corporate Ghana and all to support the veterans through the patronage of the poppy,” he said.
Appreciation
The Director of Finance at VAG, Lt Colonel (retd) Yaw Okyere Agyekum, received the donation on behalf of the veterans and expressed appreciation to the Global Evangelical Church for the gesture.
He called on all Ghanaians to patronise the red poppy and pay a worthy amount to help support the activities and programmes of VAG.
According to him, Ghana, then the Gold Coast, was deeply involved in the two world wars by making lots of human and material contributions towards them.
The nation, he said, continued to contribute troops to the United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe, especially on the African continent, to ensure world peace.
He further appealed to all Ghanaians to recognise and appreciate the contributions of serving and retired soldiers towards national and global peace.
The red poppy
During the First World War, red poppies were among the first plants to spring up in the devastated battlefields of northern France and Belgium.
In soldiers' folklore, the vivid red of the poppy came from the blood of their comrades soaking the ground.
The red poppy has been adopted worldwide and worn to remember and honour all those who lost their lives and continue to lose their lives in pursuit of world peace.
End of war
This year’s commemoration marks the centenary of the First World War, as well as the 73rd anniversary of the Second World War and the formation of the United Nations.
