CJ inaugurates courthouse complex in Boamang

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 03 - 2023 , 07:37

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has implored public office holders to use their positions to better the lot of the people, instead of lording it over them.

He said the positions they occupied were transient, for which reason they should leave landmarks that would immortalise them in the minds of the people.

Mr Osei-Mensah made the call last Friday at the inauguration of a court house complex for the people of Boamang in the Afigya Kwabre North District in the Ashanti Region.

He said the Chief Justice (CJ), Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, would be remembered for being one of the few CJs who had left legacy projects during their tenure.

Caption

He said aside from bringing access to justice to the doorstep of the people through the opening of court houses in every part of the country, “he (CJ) would also be remembered for the Court of Appeal Residential Complex in Kumasi”.

He said through the effort of the CJ, almost every district in the country could boast at least a district court with residential accommodation for the magistrate.

He commended the CJ for his ambitious drive to bequeath the country a legacy before the end of his tenure.

Objective

For his part, Justice Yeboah was grateful to the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for financing the construction of over 100 court houses and judges’ bungalows for the Judicial Service.

He said the Constitution mandated the Judiciary to be the sole body to dispense justice in the country, noting, however, that that role had been hampered by the lack of infrastructure and residential facilities for judges.

He said the provision of a court house complex was to bring justice delivery to the doorstep of the people.

Appreciation

Justice Yeboah was grateful to the people of Boamang, particularly the chiefs, for generously donating their land for the construction of the court house complex.

He said in some areas, the service found it difficult getting land at strategic locations to put up court houses.

Maintenance

He appealed to the staff of the Judicial Service to take good care of the facility for its long-term use, adding: “This is an investment for the current and future generations which should not be whittled away with carelessness.

“And as court staff, let’s be diligent in our work, since the role of the Judiciary is to ensure that justice is delivered in a congenial atmosphere,” he added.