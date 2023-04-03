Palm Sunday marked

Daily Graphic Apr - 03 - 2023 , 07:25

Christians all over the country yesterday marked Palm Sunday to commemorate the Triumphant Entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem ahead of the Passion Week that heralds Easter.

In most churches, worshippers attended church services with palm fronds, and with music and dancing thanked God to mark the day.

In others, the congregants and children, bearing palm fronds and accompanied by brass band music, went on processions through some streets in their communities, waving their palm fronds and singing ‘Hosanna’.

Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday is marked on the Sunday before Easter. It marks the first day of the Holy Week.

It is a movable feast, meaning the date changes according to the liturgical calendar.

Presbyterian Church of Ghana

At the Hope Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Sakumono Estates, members of the church, mostly the Women's Fellowship, the Children's Service and the Boys and Girls Brigade, went on a procession in the community to commemorate Palm Sunday, writes Benjamin Xornam Glover.

From Kaneshie, Roselind K. Amoh reports that the Children’s Service, the Youth Service and the Boys and Girls Brigade of the Kaneshie Congregation of the PCG, supported by the brass band of the church, went on their Hosanna procession within the Awudome community.

After the exciting procession, they proceeded to the main auditorium of the church, where they were joyously received by the adults who joined in singing the popular ‘Hosanna’ song as they all waved their palm fronds.

In a sermon, the Second Minister of the Kaneshie Congregation, Rev. Maxwell Johnson Obodai Sai, encouraged Christians to allow themselves to be the donkey that Jesus used for His Triumphant Entry into Jerusalem.

He also urged Christians to emulate Christ in all their ways by being humble, obedient and kind and also make sacrifices for the good of others

“Just as Christ sacrificed Himself and gave up His glory and honour so that mankind could have salvation, so must we also give up something.

We must be obedient to the Word of God and be humble enough to be used by God in whatever area we find ourselves.

“We may not be able to give up our lives, but we have to emulate Christ. After all, we are Christians and we walk in His steps,” Rev. Sai emphasised.

Churches in Ho

There were colourful processions as churches in Ho came together to mark Palm Sunday, Alberto Mario Noretti reports from Ho.

Members of the congregation of the Ho-Kpodzi Dela Cathedral of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (E. P. Church) marched through Dome, Hliha, Ahoe and Heve and back to Ho-Kpodzi, singing hilarious songs, drumming and waving palm fronds with great zeal and enthusiasm.

That prompted many residents to line up the streets to cheer the processors up, creating a carnival atmosphere in the municipality.

The commemoration was on the theme: “The Victorious Christ”.

In a sermon, the Parish Priest of the Kpetoe E.P. Church, Rev. Samuel M.K. Tordzo, said all Christians were beneficiaries of the victory of Christ who, earlier, had gone through difficult circumstances before attaining a triumphant status.

Sekondi

The Superintendent Minister of the Hosanna Methodist Church at Kwei-Kuma, near Sekondi, Rev. Evelyn Oppong Konadu, has urged Ghanaians not to despair in the face of difficulties, reports George Folley from Takoradi.

She said, rather, the challenges must be committed to prayers for solutions.

She also encouraged Christians to assist those in need, since there was reward in giving.

She made the call in a sermon to mark Palm Sunday at Kwei-Kuma.

"You must help people in need because there is reward in giving out. Never wait till the person is no more before showing love. Do it while the person is alive," Rev. Konadu told the congregation.