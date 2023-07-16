CHRAJ to appeal High Court ruling quashing directive against former PPA CEO

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has announced its intention to appeal the ruling of the High Court regarding the case involving Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

In a recent ruling delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, the High Court in Accra quashed several directives issued by CHRAJ.

These directives included an order for Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei to refund GH¢5.7 million to the state, a disqualification from holding public office for 10 years, a requirement to declare assets and liabilities, and the report containing the findings of alleged unexplained wealth in various bank accounts.

Justice Kocuvie-Tay stated that CHRAJ violated the rules of natural justice by failing to provide Adjenim Boateng Adjei with a fair hearing before issuing the report. The court found that CHRAJ had substituted parts of the original complaint and denied the former PPA boss the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses, which constituted violations of natural justice, CHRAJ regulations, and the 1992 Constitution.

As a result, Justice Kocuvie-Tay ordered the decision by CHRAJ to be quashed.

In light of this ruling, CHRAJ has expressed its intention to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal. The Commission believes that the earlier ruling in a similar case remains valid and that the findings and directives issued by CHRAJ, in that case, are still in effect.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the allegations of unexplained wealth and misconduct against Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei during his tenure as CEO of the Public Procurement Authority. However, the recent ruling by the High Court has raised questions about the procedures followed by CHRAJ in conducting its investigation and issuing the directives.

The appeal process will provide an opportunity for further examination of the case and a determination of the appropriate course of action. The outcome of the appeal will have implications for both Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice.