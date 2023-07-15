Absa supports Street Academy with uniforms, food items

The management of financial giants Absa Bank last Friday donated school uniforms and other items to the NGO for the underpriviliged, Street Academy, to enhance the education of these children for the bettterment of their lives.

The items donated in Accra recently also included bags of sugar, biscuits, and rice cooking oil for the feeding needs of the children in the academy.

The Chief Operating Officer of Absa, Frederick Nyinaku, who presented the items, pledged his outfit’s continued support for the Street Academy.

"We shall move out of our comfort zone, see real life situtations by visiting this children regularly to inspire them", he said.

Mr Nyinaku explained that the idea of establishing the bank was not only to make money or profit, but commiserate with the communities in which they operate, by having impact on their lives.

"I don’t see this children as ordinary, I could see talents in them, if they are supported, they would become Presidents, ministers of state and stars in the country", he noted.

A board Member of the academy, Melani Mennela, thanked the bank for the gesture and said the academy was raising the children on their own with dignity.

"The Seventy-five children, the academy is now training, belong to families, communities and generations'', the board member who is also a human rights activists stated.

She is the school was constructing a clinic to take care of the healths needs of the children and therefore appealed to benevolent organisations to support them.

The Street Academy, a non-profit organisation (NGO) that takes care of needy children living on the streets of Accra, the country’s capital city.

The organisation aims at taking children off the streets and into a classroom where they can be educated and fed with one meal a day at no cost.

The organisation runs a non-formal school from 7.30 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. Monday to Friday for children aged six to 16 years. The children are taken through a varied curriculum and prepared to go to formal school where they are supported to further their education.