CACI inducts Apostle Frimpong as Chairman

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Mar - 28 - 2023 , 07:48

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International has inducted Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong as Chairman for a four-year tenure.

He was inducted along with six others who have been elected to serve the church in various capacities.

They include Apostle Dr Samuel Addai-Kusi as General Secretary, Rev. Stephen Acheampong as Field Director, and Rev. Samuel Kpeli Mensah as Prophetic Director.

The rest are Apostle George Peter Derry as Missions Director, Apostle Prosper Agbalo Dogbey as Evangelism Director, and Rev. Dr Robert Asomadu-Kyerematen as Christian Education Director.

Last Sunday’s induction service at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) was a blend of colour, style and worship, with hundreds of church members, clergymen, traditional rulers, state officials and other high-profile personalities in attendance.

They included the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central Constituency, Henry Quartey; former Minister of Trade and Industry and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen; the Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; MP for Assin Central and flag bearer hopeful of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong; MP for Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings; a former Minster of Health, Sherry Aryeetey; and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Kwadwo Opoku Onyinah.

Championing peace

Apostle Frimpong pledged to be — along with his administration — a champion of peace by collaborating with both government and non-governmental agencies to promote and uphold the peace that the nation had always enjoyed.

Citing the recent killing of a military officer and the subsequent response of the military, he noted that a lot had to be done to maintain the peaceful nature of the country, and urged everyone to refrain from instant justice.

He also noted that the country was going through difficulties, and urged that all citizens forge together if the nation was to come out successfully.

“We encourage Ghanaians to continue to put their trust in God and be one another's keeper.

Our prayer is that God will continue “to grant our leadership the grace to steer the nation on the path of peace and prosperity,” he added.

Apostle Frimpong called on all members to stand united for the church and for the country, and promised to be a father to promote their collective and shared interests.

Believing in God

Dr Bawumia noted that the CAC International, as one of the oldest Pentecostal churches in the country, had played a critical role in the building of the nation over the years, citing its contributions in education, health and during the pandemic where the church donated GH¢100,000 into the COVID-19 Fund.

He, however, intimated that the peace, unity, development and economic prosperity of the country must be supported by all, especially the people of faith, in order to surmount the socioeconomic challenges of the country.

“As children of God, we are made aware that there will always be moments of challenges, hopelessness, despair, doubt, fear and uncertainty, but our hope in God is always our source of strength and motivation in these periods,” the Vice-President stressed.

Dr Bawumia encouraged the people to continue to believe in God, adding that “the government will continue to count on the prayers of faith-based organisations like the Christ Apostolic Church International because we know that together we could create a future we would all be proud of as a nation”.

Primary goal

In a sermon, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, advised both leaders and members of the church to lead lives that pleased God.

He said the primary goal of mankind on earth was to praise and engage in activities that pleased the Lord, adding that most pastors and Christian leaders ended up serving people first.

He said the country did not need anymore ministers of the gospel, but rather needed Christian leaders who were approved by God, and charged the new executive to always please God first and not the church they had been elected to head.