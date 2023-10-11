Businesses must leverage data to enhance customer experience

Justice Agbenorsi Oct - 11 - 2023 , 05:43

Businesses have been advised to leverage data insights of their customers to make informed decisions on enhancing customer experiences.

In the present day of competition, leveraging data by using data analytics such as customer behaviour, preferences and expectations, play a key role to better understanding customers to create a more targeted and effective strategies that promote customer loyalty.

The Patron of Customer Experience Professionals Ghana (CXP Ghana), Margaret Takyi-Micah, who gave the advice, said: “Leverage data to understand your customers better. Analyse their behaviours, preferences, and feedback to make informed decisions and personalise their experiences,” she said in her remarks at the third annual CXP conference in Accra last Friday (Oct 6).

The conference was on the theme: “Customer centricity: re-orienting business, technology, process and people around the customer”.

It brought together various customer experience professionals across different institutions to discuss and learn about the new trends in the area of customer experience.

Various experts and speakers also shared their insights and experiences in the realm of customer experience.

Feedback

Mrs Takyi-Micah explained that beyond the analytics, customer experience professionals in organisations must not just solicit feedback but must act on them and added that “It's a valuable source of insights for refining your products, services, and overall customer experience”.

Customer experience, she said, was not just a department but a mindset that should permeate every corner of business to create moments of delight, build lasting relationships, and exceeding at every touchpoint.

“The true essence of customer experience is not just about satisfying customers; it's about creating brand advocates who willingly promote your business.

“By embracing a customer-centric mindset, staying, and consistently finding ways to improve, you can achieve CX excellence and drive sustainable success,” she added.

Technology

On the use of technology, the Executive Director, First National Bank Ghana, Sylvia Inkoom, said to stay relevant, she said businesses must choose the appropriate technology based on customer preferences and not because their competitors were using such platforms

Also, she said, in order to cut down customer frustration, businesses must ensure that they train their employees to be abreast of best practices.

Satisfaction

For her part, the President of CXP Ghana, Esther Dokuwaa Ofosuhene, said customer service was the lifeblood of every organisation, as such customers service must go beyond providing products and create memorable, meaningful interactions that leave customers not just satisfied, but delighted.

A Customer and Employee Experience Expert, Claire Boscq, entreated customer experience professionals to create an environment for both employees and customers to feel part of the company’s success saying a good atmosphere had an impact on the individual.