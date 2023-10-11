World Vision advocates tax exemption for NGOs - To encourage critical donation, support

Diana Mensah Oct - 11 - 2023 , 05:38

A Christian charity organisation, World Vision Ghana (WVG), has appealed to the government to grant non-governmental organisations (NGOs) tax exemption on items they import for donation towards a worthy cause.

That, they said, would incentivise more organisations to commit resources to support the country’s health system and other good causes.

The National Director of World Vision, Laura Christina Delvalle, made the request when the organisation donated 230,000 pieces of medical gowns to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Accra last Friday.

The gesture, she said, formed part of their efforts to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and other emerging infectious diseases.

“The request is basically because we have donors and organisations that are very interested to provide some resources and items to support the health service, so we need to have this tax exemption to bring these items and make it available to the system,” she said.

Presenting the items to officials, Mrs Delvalle said the move was to help health workers perform their duties with the needed protection.

“World Vision Ghana is an organisation that has been working here in the country for 47 years now, so giving this personal protective equipment (PPE) to GHS would ensure efficient and equitable health for all.

Mrs Delvalle, stressed that World Vision Ghana was committed to supporting the government’s efforts at strengthening the health system in ending Healthcare Facility Associated Infections (HAls) adding: “the items would continue to protect and prepare them for any emerging diseases.”

She indicated that WVG over the years had collaborated with the GHS in the implementation of several health interventions, including the Infection Prevention and Control project under the COVID-19 Emergency Response.

"Inasmuch as health workers are doing their jobs, they are also risking their lives and those of their families.

So providing this PPE is our contribution to enable doctors and nurses work in safer environments to save lives," she added.

Appreciation

The Acting Director of Institutional Care Division of the GHS, Dr Lawrence Ofori Boadu, who received the items on behalf of the GHS, thanked the management of WVS and assured them that the items would be used for its intended purpose.

“These PPE came at the right time and it would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the country and achieve a universal health coverage,” he said.

He said his outfit under the leadership of the GHS would work on WVS request.

Dr Boadu reiterated his outfit's commitment to continue to partner with World Vision and various organisations to improve healthcare delivery in the country.