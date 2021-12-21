Bawumia to launch e-pharmacy digital platform Wednesday

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, on Wednesday December 22, launch the e-pharmacy digital platform in Accra.
At his recent digital economy public lecture at Ashesi University, the Vice President revealed that steps had been taken to digitize the operations of pharmacies in the country, and the realisation of this vision, is the latest hallmark in government's digitization drive, which has seen the digitization of many government sectors and services.
The digitization of pharmacies, which will have the nation's pharmacies converged on one digital platform, is aimed at addressing difficulties of roaming around looking for medicines in pharmacies and, promoting competitive pricing and reducing the ratr of drug abuse and the sale of fake drugs to unsuspecting members of the public.
Through a mobile phone, as well as mobile money interoperability and universal QR Code services, the Ghanaian public will be able to enter their prescriptions into the digital platform, selct of pharmacy of their choice, pay for their medicines and have them delivered to their homes comfortably, without having to move around from one pharmacy to the other.
The e-pharmcy is a culmination of a challenge the Vice President threw at the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.
As part of government's digitization drive, Dr. Bawumia, in 2019, challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to digitize the operations of pharmacies in the country.
Following the directive, the Pharmacy Council worked in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President to ensure the successful realisation of the e-pharmacy.