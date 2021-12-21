More women benefit from Huawei FinTech workshop

Huawei Technologies Ghana has completed the latest session of its FinTech (Financial Technology) workshop which benefitted about 150 women in the Ga Central Municipality.
The workshop which was in partnership in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MOFARI) and the Ga Central Municipal Assembly comes as part of the ICT giant’s “Seeds for the Future Women in Tech” program aimed at equipping and empowering more women with the needed skills to take advantage of the booming digital economy.
Through the Ga Central Municipal Assembly, women who are engaged in trading were selected to participate in the workshop which took the women through Mobile Financial Services in the country and how they can take advantage of these services to improve their business.
They were taken through hand-on sessions to help them get more acquainted with various FinTech platforms available for their use while helping them to undertake online transactions in a more secure and efficient manner.
The workshop also presented a platform for the participants to get some of their concerns regarding security of their money, insurance, fraud and savings among others addressed. They were encourage to embrace digitalization in their business operations to maximize productivity and profits.
Huawei rewarded 15 well performing participants with smartphones to help jump-start their digital journey and help them embrace FinTech in their businesses.
The program which was part of a massive Women in Tech campaign in the Ga Central Municipality by Huawei Ghana also offered a training to 1000 female SHS and JHS students in ICT Skill and Internet Safety and Basic Coding respectively. These activities aimed at boosting digital literacy while giving beneficiaries the opportunity to actively participate and realize the benefits of the digital economy.
As part of the Global Leading ICT Company’s commitment in promoting gender equality, Huawei believes that more opportunities and support must be given to women to empower them as well as ensure they have access both to education and training to compete in the digital economy.
Aside Ghana, Huawei through the Women in Technology initiative has already rolled out dedicated digital skills capacity building and empowerment programs for women in multiple countries, including Ireland, Argentina, Bangladesh, Kenya, and South Africa.