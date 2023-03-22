Backlog of 541,529 records; Printing of Ghana Cards expedited by NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that from Saturday, March 18, 2023, it commenced the expedited printing of the backlog of 541,529 records accumulated since July 2022.

The backlog, the NIA said arose from shortage of blank cards due to financial challenges.

Preparatory works for the expedited printing started on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and included the configuration of printers, print servers and laminators, as well as the deployment of additional staff from NIA’s Regional and District offices to augment the staff capacity at the Head Office, a statement issued by the NIA Corporate Affairs Directorate said.

The commencement of the expedited printing follows the payment of GH¢100 million by the government to CalBank PLC, which then caused the release of a quantity of blank cards to NIA on Tuesday March 14, 2023.

The printing of the blank cards is expected to last for 11 days, ending on March 29, 2023.

It said at the end of the exercise, NIA will make the cards available at its Regional and District Offices nationwide and announce to the public when the persons who registered for the cards since July 2022 should go to their respective NIA offices for the cards to be issued to them.