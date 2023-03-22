Abuakwa South NDC Parliamentary aspirant attacked

graphic.com.gh Mar - 22 - 2023 , 15:19

An aspiring parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, in the Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Solomon Nana Frimpong was attacked by three unknown persons on Tuesday, 21, 2023.

The 3, who was said to be on a motorbike inflicted machete wounds on his left arm and ribs and later made away with the sum of GH₵ 20,000 cedis from his car.

Mr. Frimpong was rushed to the Kibi Government hospital after the incident and is still on admission receiving treatment.

The Abuakwa South Communications Officer of the NDC, Aikins Ofori confirmed the incident to Starr FM on Wednesday 22, 2023.

He said the victim was in his private vehicle coming from a hotel in his community-Kyebi Amanfrom when suddenly some young men on a motorbike stopped him pretending to be his supporters singing praises to him.

He was expected to file his nomination form today, Wednesday 22, 2023.