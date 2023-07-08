Authorities in Ghana warn against unhygienically packaged, unlabelled baby diapers

In a joint effort, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division, and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) have expressed deep concern regarding a growing trend of importing disposable baby diapers into the country.

The authorities in a press release said these diapers are being unhygienically packaged in bales or concealed within bundles of used clothing. The release added that the repackaged diapers are subsequently sold without adequate labelling information or sometimes without any labelling information at all. Such practices fail to comply with regulatory requirements and the packaging and labelling standards outlined in the Ghana Standard (GS 1166:2017) for disposable baby diapers.

The authorities in a joint-statement stressed that the safety of materials used in baby diapers is thoroughly assessed during the FDA's product registration processes. Therefore, the FDA cannot ensure the absence of toxins, dyes, or skin irritants in unregistered baby diapers.

The statement further disclosed that the handling of diapers under unhygienic conditions can introduce germs into the genital region, posing serious health risks to infants and children, particularly girls.

Manufacturers, importers, and distributors of baby diapers are hereby informed by the FDA, GRA Customs Division, and the GSA that only diapers duly registered by the FDA and meeting the Ghana Standard (GS 1166:2017) can be imported and offered for sale. Furthermore, all registered diapers imported into the country must be appropriately packaged and securely sealed to safeguard the product from moisture, contamination, soiling, and damage throughout transportation, storage, and distribution.

The importation of unregistered and unhygienically packaged baby diapers will lead to their seizure and safe disposal, with the cost of disposal being borne by the importer. These measures are aimed at ensuring the well-being and health of babies and children in Ghana.