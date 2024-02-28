ATAS-Ghana committed to uniting and empowering managers of tourist sites

Graphic Online Feb - 28 - 2024 , 16:05

The Association of Tourist Sites and Attractions Ghana (ATAS-GH) is poised to launch a sensitization campaign aimed at uniting and empowering managers of tourist sites to enhance the quality of tourism services they provide.

Tasked by the Ghana Tourism Authority with the mandate to develop tourist sites and foster unity among attraction managers in the country, the association is scheduled to be inaugurated on March 20, 2024, at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

ATAS-GH aims to become a leading advocate and promoter of sustainable tourism development in Ghana by championing practices that ensure the long-term preservation of cultural and natural resources.

During a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, Togo, and Benin, Madam Simone Giger, Mr. Sampson Donkoh, Executive Director of ATAS-GH, expressed the association's interest in collaborating with Switzerland to provide training programs for local tour guides.

"We believe that Switzerland’s expertise and experience in tourism development can greatly contribute to our efforts, and we are eager to explore opportunities for collaboration with your esteemed embassy," said Mr. Donkoh.

Ambassador Simone Giger commended ATAS-GH for its initiative to improve tourism service delivery and enhance tourists' experiences across the country. She emphasized Ghana's rich cultural heritage and endorsed ATAS-GH's sensitization campaign as a step in the right direction to promote tourism and preserve its heritage.

The ambassador also expressed openness to considering requests for exchange training programs aimed at enhancing the skills of local tour managers and guides.

Among the dignitaries who paid a courtesy call on the Swiss Ambassador were Mr. Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku Santana, Deputy Executive Director of ATAS-GH, and Madam Patience Yaakai Adjei, Secretary of ATAS-GH.

Ghana, renowned for its cultural richness and natural beauty, offers a diverse array of tourist attractions that captivate visitors from around the world. From historical landmarks to pristine natural wonders, the country stands as a treasure trove for those seeking immersive and unforgettable experiences.