Assembly gives start-up equipment to 15 disabled persons

The Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region last Tuesday distributed start up equipment and items worth GH¢60,231.60 to 15 people with disability in the municipality.
The items included 11 deep freezers, 10 bags of cement, 1 laptop computer, gallons of paint, roofing nails and large quantities of provisions, bottled and sachet water packs of soft drinks, floor and rice.
Presentation
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nsawam- Adoagyiri, Isaac Kwadjo Buabeng, who made the presentation, advised the beneficiaries not to divert or misapply the items but should use them to trade and utilise the profits to cater for themselves and their dependants.
He said a monitoring team would go round from time to time to check the progress the beneficiaries were making and to offer advice where necessary.
No beggars
Mr Buabeng noted with pride that there were no beggars in the municipality due to assistance they had been receiving from the assembly since 2017.
Earlier, the Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, Christiana Tamakloe and her team run a course for the challenged persons on perfume powder, liquid soap.
According to Ms Tamakloe, the essence of the course was to empower them to resort to those businesses whenever there was power outage which prevented them from engaging in their trading activities.
She warned that any of the beneficiaries caught selling the equipment or diverting them would be blacklisted.
The assembly and the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development engaged nurses from the Nsawam Government Hospital to educate the persons with disability in the municipality on the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the programme.