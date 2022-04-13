Guard against reputational risk - Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has urged leading Ghanaian media company, the TV3 Network to protect the reputation that has placed it as one of the leading television networks in the country.
He said, as TV3 celebrated 25years of success it was imperative that management of the company continued to guard against developments that have the potential to undermine the reputation of credibility it had built over the years.
He said this at the 25th-anniversary launch of the television station in Accra on Tuesday, April 13, 2022.
“The next 25 years are more important than the past 25 years. And over the next 25 years one of the things, you should pay attention to are your risks. What are the risks you face as a business? In our industry one of the risks, I think you should pay attention to is reputation risk.
“Reputation risk is the end product of what your staff as individuals or group of staff or the corporate programming may churn out. And so, as we excite ourselves today and celebrate, I want to draw your attention to the fact that the 25 years are ahead of you. Look out for the risks that your face and how to mitigate against those risks. So that 25 years down the line, we can join you for more celebrations,” he said.
The Minister further challenged the network to sustain its strong track record in the country’s media space and continue to produce relevant content for both local and international viewers.