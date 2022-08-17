Asenso-Boakye hands over 40 flats constructed by SHC to owners

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has handed over 40-unit flats constructed by the State Housing Company (SHC) Limited to its owners at Adenta in Accra.
The fully sold-out three and four-bedroom flats called “Urban Premier Court” were constructed by the SHC with purely internally generated funds.
Mr Asenso-Boakye who commissioned the flats and handed over the keys to the owners commended the SHC for the financial innovation and ingenuity to provide houses for ordinary Ghanaians without any external funding.
Elated that one of the owners of the units was a policeman, Sergeant Karikari, Mr Asenso-Boakye, commended the management for providing housing for Ghanaians.
He indicated that the management had turned the fortunes of a company that was struggling to pay salaries round to an entity that was providing hundreds of decent accommodation at accessible and affordable prices to the general public.
“What we are witnessing today attest to the fact that the State Housing Company is on the right path of doing wonderful exploits within the housing sector of this country,” he added.
Funding
Mr Asenso-Boakye said the ministry was of the conviction that entities like the SHC must be provided with long-term funding to provide more of such facilities and had commenced discussions with the financial institutions to that effect.
Accordingly, the Ministry had extensively engaged the Agence Française de Dévelopment (AFD) to provide long-term financing for the SHC and TDC Development Company Limited to roll out more housing units that meet the needs and financial capacity of the general public.
He said the ministry had developed a framework of subsiding Affordable Housing through the provision of unencumbered land and infrastructural services to make housing affordable and accessible to a significant segment of our population.
He entreated the SHC Limited to take advantage of this framework to provide more housing units for the people of Ghana.
Quality Accommodation
The Managing Director of the SHC, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, commended his staff for working assiduously to push the company to new heights and pledged to ensure that it provided more housing units for Ghanaians.
He called on Ghanaians to take advantage of SHC projects to acquire quality accommodation at affordable rates under flexible payment plans.
“The good thing about these projects is that you have a flexible payment plan. So you go to the bank and take advantage of their mortgage plans and you pay over a period of time”, he added.