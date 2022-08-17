Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International to hold charter ceremony Aug 27

The Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International will on August 27, 2022, hold a charter ceremony to induct new members of the club as well as raise funds for upcoming projects to support Senior High Secondary schools in Ghana with mechanized water systems.
The ceremony is scheduled for 6 pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Caesar’s Court Multiplex, Ridge, Accra, and is expected to be attended by over 200 senior members of corporate Ghana.
As a humanitarian organization, the Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International brings together corporate and professional leaders to serve the community, develop morality, and foster world peace and harmony.
The newly-formed club is comprised of members from the international community who are living in Ghana and want to serve and support the needs of the underprivileged in Ghana.
Being part of Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International does not fall short of its goal of bringing together resources and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in Ghana.
The Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International has already visited the Shelter for Abused Children with guests and partners in order to donate a variety of things in cooperation with the Rotary Club of Accra Industrial.
The joint donation by the Rotary clubs was the result of an idea from the Service Project Committees as well as a response to a request from the Shelter.
The items donated included; stationery, clothes, toys, detergents, sanitisers, mosquito nets, food, first aid supplies, and other medication.
The clubs as part of their duty as environmental stewards have also planted about 50 seedlings of several tree species, including Afram, Mahogany, Acacia, Birhania, and Gmylina at the Forestry Commission office in Accra.
In an interview, the Charter President of the Rotary Club of Accra Premier, CP Sivanesh Kumar expressed his pride in how Rotary helps guide its clubs to identify whom to help and assess their needs and also organise the clubs to channel support to bring prosperity and joy to all.
He also extended an invitation to all members of the international community to attend the club meetings held on Saturday afternoons at Suncity Apartments, Labadi.