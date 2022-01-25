Appiatse reconstruction fund with Joyce Aryee as chair set up

An endowment fund to help reconstruct the Appiatse community, which was destroyed through an explosion last week has been set up by the government.
The fund, which was launched on Tuesday has a five-member committee chaired by Rev Dr Joyce Aryee as managers of the fund.
The committee is to help raise support funds and supervise the disbursement of funds for the sole benefit of the people of Appiatse.
The intention is to help in the rehabilitation of persons affected by the explosion at Appiatse, a community near Bogoso in the Prestia Huni Valley District in the Western Region, on January 20, 2022.
Launching the fund Tuesday morning, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor said the “Appiatse Support Fund" was being launched on the instructions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
He said it is to raise funds from the general public and among others support the "victims of this unfortunate incident and to reconstruct the community which was brought down by the explosion.
To ensure fair, transparent and judicious use of the fund, "the government had decided to appoint a five-member committee to manage the fund, raise sufficient funds and to supervise the disbursement of the funds in accordance with the highest standards of integrity and transparency for the sole benefit of the people of Appiatse," Mr Jinaport said.
He called on "all Ghanaians, residents of Ghana, friends of Ghana, companies and civil society organisations to generously contribute to this noble endeavour."
Thirteen people died and several others sustained injuries when a truck carrying explosives from Maxam Ghana Limited, a company licensed by the Minerals Commission to transport explosives, was involved in an accident and exploded.
Buildings in the community were also ravaged by the disaster.
The other four members of the committee for the fund are the Managing Director of Cal Bank, Mr Philip Owiredu; the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Sulemanu Kone; the Paramount Chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II; and a Social Development Research fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies at the University of Ghana, Dr Antoinette Adjoa Tsiboe-Darko.