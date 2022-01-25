Appiatse explosion: Jinapor directs interdiction of Chief Inspector of Mines

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, has directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Minerals Commission to interdict the Chief Inspector of Mines, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the tragic event that took place at Appiatse.
This followed last Thursday's explosion at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in Western Region where 13 people were killed.
In a statement issued by the public relations unit of the ministry, Mr Jinapor further directed the CEO of the Minerals Commission with immediate effect to suspend the registration of the Maxam Company Limited from the manufacture, transportation and supply of explosives for mining operations, pending the outcome of investigations into the matter.
Regulations
The statement explained that in pursuant to regulation 2 of the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012 (L.I 2177), the Chief Inspector of Mines was the chief inspector of explosives and was responsible for the supervision of the manufacture, storage, transportation and use of explosives for mining and mine support services.
The ministry, in the statement, assured the public that the ongoing investigations would be comprehensive and any public official found culpable would be made to face the full rigours of the law.