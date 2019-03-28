Anas, AG face off over Kwesi Nyantakyi

The prosecution or otherwise of the former boss of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other persons caught in the Number 12 documentary, has drawn a sharp disagreement between the Attorney-General (A-G) and ace investigative journalist, Mr Anas Aremeyaw Anas
The video was premiered on June 6, 2018.
FIFA has since fined Nyantakyi GH¢2.4 million and banned him for life, but he is yet to be prosecuted.
Anas expressed concern about the seeming delay in the prosecution of the case but the A-G and Minister of Justice, Ms Gloria Afua Akuffo, has rather accused Anas of delaying in furnishing her office with the documents needed for effective prosecution of the case.
In an interview with the BBC, she said her outfit had indicated what would be needed to prosecute the case, but Anas and his team were yet to supply them.
Categorically denying claims of delays from her end, Ms Akuffo said her outfit was committed to prosecuting the case so long as it was furnished with the necessary documents.
Anas responds
However, Mr Anas told the Daily Graphic that he
“I must admit her outfit is working on the issue. We are working with the Attorney-General. We are exchanging documents, but the process is too slow. We can be faster than we are now,” Mr Anas stated.
“The fact that we have petitioned for the A-G to speed up the process does not mean nothing has happened. Our point is simple, we can be faster than we are currently,” he said.
On the issue of delays on the part of his team, Anas indicated that Tiger Eye had not delayed anywhere, adding that “we send documents back and forth.”
“The bigger picture is that our system is too slow. Any day anywhere I would say this. It does not in any way denigrate the competence of the A-G.
“Our systems are way too slow and we have to as a collective, find a solution to this tortoise approach to issues,” Mr Anas continued.
Background
The prying eyes of the investigative team of Anas captured backroom deals into what happens before matches are played.
Six officials from the Ghana Sports Authority were also caught on video entering into visa deals.
Another 14 officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) were captured on video taking various sums of money to allegedly influence match-fixing.
Nyantakyi was captured telling investors who later turned out to be the Anas team that he had political influence and was capable of leading the investors to garner multi-million-dollar contracts.
The video also showed him allegedly receiving thousands of dollars from the Anas team.
Nyantakyi sues
Mr Nyantakyi has denied any wrongdoing and has sued Anas for subjecting him to public ridicule in the infamous Number 12 documentary.
His September 25, 2018 suit is seeking damages for what he says was the violation of his fundamental human rights.
According to him, the secret recording of his interactions and the publication of same by Anas and his team were not only an assault on his dignity but caused him considerable embarrassment through the “caustic and adverse and social comments.”