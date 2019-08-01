Akufo-Addo declares August 5 holiday

President Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, August 5, 2019, as a public holiday to be observed all over the country.
The holiday which marks the Founders Day falls on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
However, the President by Executive Instrument (E.I) has moved the holiday to Monday, August 5, 2019.
According to a release signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, the general public is being reminded to take note of the upcoming holiday.
Founders Day
A new Public Holidays Amendment Bill, 2018, was laid in Parliament by the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, and passed to amend the Public Holiday Act, 2001 in 2018.
The new amendment bill quashed three public holidays and introduced two new holidays.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Related Articles
Paul Adom Otchere writes: Of founders day conversations - History, culture and circumstance...
August 4 Founders’ Day - A matter of after the fact justification
Founders Day and reflections on the black race
Let’s seek concensus on Founder’s/Founders Day
We’ll scrap Founders Day if we win power — CPP
Founders Day: Akufo-Addo sincere but … – Baako
Akufo-Addo proposes Aug 4 as Founders Day; Sept 21 as Nkrumah Memorial Day
This followed a proposal by President Akufo-Addo that August 4 should be observed as Founders’ Day in memory of the successive generations of Ghanaians who contributed to the liberation of the country from colonial rule and September 21 set aside as a memorial day for Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president, who was instrumental in the fight for the 6th March independence.
The affected holidays are the Republic Holiday which falls on July 1, African Union (AU) Holiday which falls on May 25 and Founder’s Day which fell on Kwame Nkrumah's birthday, September 21.
The bill explained that August 4 is being made a public holiday in place of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day because the real fight for Ghana’s independence started on August 4, 1947, when some Ghanaian patriots like George Alfred Grant, J.B. Danquah, R.A. Awoonor-Williams, Edward Akufo-Addo, Ebenezer Ako Adjei and some chiefs formed the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) founded on the foundation of the Fante Confederacy of 1868 and Aboriginal Rights Protection Society of 1897 for the independence of Ghana.
Two opposition political parties; the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have hinted at scrapping the Founders Day holiday if they win political power.