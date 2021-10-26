Advertising personality Torgbor Mensah passes on

The President of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), Mr Torgbor Mensah, is dead.
Mr Mensah, who is also the Executive Chairman of the Great Argon Holdings Ltd, died last Saturday, October 23, 2021, a statement issued by the family and company said.
Achievements
Until his demise, Mr Mensah, popularly known as Mr Tee, was an iconic figure in the advertising industry.
He was also the past president of the Ghana Real Estates Developers Association (GREDA) and also of the Accra Premier Lions Club.
Mr Mensah was a trailblazer entrepreneur who founded several businesses, including DDP, the largest outdoor company in the country. He was a philanthropist.
The statement said a book of condolence would be opened at his residence in Tema Community 6 (Santa Yala) from Tuesday, October 26, 2021, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
“All sympathisers who wish to commiserate with the family are welcome,” it added.