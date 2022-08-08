Accra East ECG supports Tetteh Quarshie Hospital

The Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has donated to the Children’s Ward of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, 50-inch UHD Series smart television set valued at GH¢7,000.
The donation, which was made a forthnight ago at the hospital in Akwapim-Mampong, formed part of the ECG’s corporate social responsibility plan to give back to society.
Presenting the TV set to the children’s ward, the Human Resources Manager of the Accra East Region of ECG, Paul A. Okine, explained that the children’s ward was chosen for the donation to provide some sort of entertainment for children receiving treatment and also help provide some comfort to mothers taking care of their sick children at the ward.
“We want the children here to feel happy as they receive treatment and we believe that this will make them recover soon from their illnesses,” he said.
Management
According to Mr Okine, management of the Accra East Region of ECG visited the hospital the previous month and realised that there was no source of entertainment for children on admission and decided to support the hospital with a TV set.
“We were touched by the scene we saw the last time we visited the hospital and so as part of our social responsibility, we felt we should donate something small to help facilitate the healing of children on admission,” he explained.