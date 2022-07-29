Accra East ECG embarks on community engagement

The Accra East region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has embarked on a community engagement and a customer sensitisation campaign to interact with customers and stakeholders on the company’s operations.
The Regional General Manager of Accra East ECG, Bismark Otoo, said the campaign sought to engage customers and stakeholders through town hall meetings and community durbars in selected communities across the eight operational districts of the Accra East Region of the ECG.
The districts included Makola, Roman Ridge, Teshie, Adenta, Dodowa, Akuapem-Mampong, Legon and Kwabenya.
Mr Otoo made this known at the end of a one-week customer and community engagement campaign in the Dodowa District of the region last Friday.
He explained that the ECG was committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with its various customers and stakeholders through such engagements as a positive step to make information available to the public and enhance customer satisfaction.
Customer satisfaction
Mr Otoo said as a customer-oriented company, it was essential for ECG to get closer to its customers to know their concerns and challenges with regard to the company’s services and operations.
He indicated that such initiatives helped the company to improve its service delivery to achieve customer satisfaction, stressing that feedback generated from the campaigns were worked on to enhance the company’s services.