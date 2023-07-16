4 arrested in connection with Ablekuma bullion van robbery

GraphicOnline Jul - 16 - 2023 , 14:02

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with the Ablekuma FanMilk bullion van robbery.

Among the apprehended suspects is one who was arrested yesterday. These individuals are currently in custody, providing assistance in the ongoing police investigation. The police administration has assured the public that further updates will be provided in due course.

The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, prompted an intense manhunt by the police for the suspected robbers responsible for the killing of a policeman in Ablekuma, located in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The victim, Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah, tragically lost his life during an apparent robbery attempt targeting the occupants of a vehicle at a fuel service station in Ablekuma.

Major arrest made in Ablekuma FanMilk bullion van robbery case!

Aflao District Police Command has successfully apprehended Blessing Njoma, a key suspect.

According to reports, the alleged robbers trailed the bullion van to the fuel station, where the shootout subsequently occurred.

Lance Corporal Amoah, positioned in the front passenger seat of the vehicle as part of his security duties, was shot multiple times at close range. The incident drew the attention of residents, both private and commercial drivers, as well as traders in the community, following the escape of the four robbers.

The arrest of the four individuals marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the Ablekuma bullion van robbery.

"Four people of interest have so far been arrested in connection with the Ablekuma bullion van robbery, including one of the suspects who was arrested yesterday," the statement said.

The four are in custody assisting police investigation. Further details will be communicated in due course".