Hajj Board Chair visits Ghanaian Pilgrims in Mecca, promises improvements for future experiences

GraphicOnline Jul - 16 - 2023 , 23:26

The Head of the Ghana Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda, recently visited the remaining Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims who are still in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, at their respective apartments.

Approximately 50% of the Ghanaian pilgrims from the northern region have already returned home, and the remaining individuals are scheduled to arrive in Accra on Monday, July 16, 2023.

On Sunday evening, Ben Abdallah Banda, accompanied by several board members, paid a visit to the various Ghanaian camps in Mecca to engage with the pilgrims.

During these interactions, he provided the pilgrims with updates regarding their transportation arrangements for the journey back to Ghana, while also discussing the overall Hajj operations for the year.

Recognizing that the Hajj Board, as a human institution, may not have met all the expectations of the pilgrims, he apologized on behalf of the board for any inconvenience caused throughout the process.

He assured the pilgrims that the board is committed to making changes to address these challenges and improve the quality of Hajj services.

"Ghana Hajj Board is a human institution, and surely, we could not have had everything right," he stated. "I want to take this opportunity to apologize to you all, on behalf of the board, for any inconvenience our actions or inactions may have caused you throughout this process."

To prevent the repetition of mistakes, he emphasized that necessary changes would be implemented to ensure an enhanced Hajj experience for Ghanaians.

"The status quo is not going to remain. In shaa Allah, things will change, and we will witness a marked improvement in our operations."

The first flight carrying pilgrims back to Accra is scheduled to depart on Monday, followed by four additional daily flights. Around two thousand pilgrims from the northern sector of Ghana have already returned home via Tamale.

This year's Hajj marks the first time that Saudi authorities have allowed a full Hajj without restrictions since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Accompanying the Board Chairman were several board members, including Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, Chief Saddique Jimala, Alhaji Yunusah Osman, Sheikh Amin Bonsu, Dr. Zakaria Seidu, and Ahmed Abdulai Abu.