JICA supports Tongu schools

Alberto Mario Noretti Education Feb - 01 - 2024 , 08:38

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has donated a total of 7,500 mathematics workbooks to 134 schools in the North, South and Central Tongu districts, which are recovering from the recent floods caused by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The beneficiaries included 98 schools, which were affected by the floods and 36, which were not affected by the floods.

A total of 199 revised school management committee (SMC) manuals were also distributed among the schools.

The package comes under the Community Participation for Sustainable Schools (COMPASS) project of JICA.

The cost of the books was not disclosed.

The Project Lead, Bright Dey, said at the presentation at the Mepe RC Primary School last Monday that the move was “a catch-up strategy” to enable the learners to improve their performance in mathematics while recovering from the ravages of the floods.

“JICA is very concerned by the recovery process; hence, the intervention to alleviate the damages of the floods,” he added.

Mr Dey entreated the teachers to dedicate themselves to supporting their learners to utilise the books to the fullest.



Timely donation

The District Director of Education, Isabella Ayimey, expressed gratitude for the gesture, which, she described as timely and valuable teaching and learning materials.

She said although the 42 schools, which were submerged were recovering from the disaster, they still needed assistance in various ways to make smooth progress with teaching and learning.

Mrs Ayimey said the mathematics workbooks would definitely put smiles on the faces of the children.

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Francis Y. Agbemadi, said the Tongu areas were the worst affected by the floods.

Therefore, he said, the donation from JICA was most appropriate and highly touching.

The other donations took place in Sogakope and Adidome in South Tongu and Central Tongu respectively.

Present at the ceremonies were the COMPASS Project Coordinator, Chie Yoshini; the acting Deputy Chief Advisor for the project, Chie Tsubone; and the Ghana Education Service (GES) Director of Partnerships and Affiliations, Frederick Birikorang.