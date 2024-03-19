Integrating AI in educational system holds promise — Prof. Apori

Mar - 19 - 2024

The Chairman of the Council of the West End University College (WEUC), Prof. Nana Apori, has said the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the educational system and economic growth holds immense promise for driving positive change to advance the country’s development agenda.

He said AI offered boundless opportunities to enhance learning outcomes, expand access to quality education and foster innovation in teaching methodologies and that it assisted with research in which the outcomes were utilised to improve society.

With AI-powered tools, Prof. Apori said students could personalise their learning experiences, receive real-time feedback and access a wealth of educational resources tailored to their individual needs, which did not only enhance student engagement and academic performance but also fostered a culture of lifelong learning essential for the knowledge-based economy of the 21st century.

Furthermore, he said, AI held the potential to bridge the gap between urban and rural education by providing remote and marginalised communities with access to quality educational content and virtual learning platforms.

Prof. Apori said that at the 12th Matriculation and Ninth Congregation Ceremonies of the WEUC last weekend.

Beyond education, he said AI also held tremendous promise for driving economic growth and fostering sustainable development in the country and added that AI could play a pivotal role in addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing society, from health care and agriculture to environmental sustainability and poverty alleviation.

For his part, the Chancellor of the WEUC, Joe Mensah Adjekum, told the students that they stood on the threshold of an enriching adventure, filled with knowledge, growth, and self-discovery.

“Embrace this opportunity, engage with passion, and remember: you are not just students, but ambassadors of WEUC, representing the spirit of curiosity and collaboration that define our institution.

“And to our graduating class, this ceremony signifies the triumphant conclusion of a challenging yet rewarding chapter.

You have persevered through academic rigour, social navigations and personal transformations,” he said and added: “Today, you stand proud, armed with the tools and knowledge gleaned from WEUC.

But remember, graduation is not an ending, but a commencement.

You are no longer just learners, but change makers, poised to tackle the world's most pressing challenges.”

Hope

At the ceremony, the Rector of the WEUC, Prof. Ben Oduro, expressed the hope that the fresh students would learn, nurture and develop knowledge and skills that would move them forward in this challenging world.

“We train you to be analytical thinkers to help find solutions to our daily living problems.

We at WEUC will cautiously work with you to resolve problems that may disrupt normal academic work.

“We will provide you with a committed faculty who will assist you in fulfilling your individual dreams, and support services that are designed to help and challenge you.

We have adequate learning facilities; classrooms and laboratories, to facilitate teaching, learning and research in the most conducive manner,” he said.

To the graduating students, Prof. Oduro urged them to consider empowering themselves in job creation — creating their own businesses with determination to succeed, determined to overcome challenges that might come their way.

The Validictorian, Gloria Benyi, who is also a Chief Inspector in the Ghana Police Service, said dedication and hardwork played a key part in their success.