GTEC, Korea unveil partnership for UESD Bunso reactivation

Daily Graphic Education Jan - 26 - 2024 , 09:51

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), in collaboration with Yonsei University in South Korea, is working towards reshaping the landscape of tertiary education in the country.

The collaboration is a testament to the power of international partnerships in shaping the future of academia as the journey is not only about constructing buildings but about promoting a collaborative and knowledge-driven foundation for the generations to come.

Meeting

At a meeting between GTEC, representatives of the Education Ministry and a delegation from Korea Yonsei University, in Accra, the partners discussed the significant support offered by the Korean Exim Bank for the reactivation of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Bunso site, among others.

The purpose of the meeting was centred on collaborative efforts being made to reshape the landscape of tertiary education in the country.

The acting Director — General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor, in his opening remarks, stated that international collaboration was critical when it came to education development, which held the key to national transformation.

He pledged to continue engaging the various stakeholders to help get the best for the development of education in the country.

Again, Prof. Jinapor Abdulai believed the collaboration with the Koreans would transform the nation through education, which trained and empowered the nation’s manpower needs.

Korean’s assurance

A member from Yonsei University, Prof. Dogwon Ahm, expressed the commitment of the people of Korea towards the development of education in the country.

He announced that an ambitious plan was being put in place to finalise substantial works on the UESD project at Bunso by the end of the year, with the official handover anticipated in June 2025.

Prof. Jinapor Abdulai urged all stakeholders to play their roles effectively to complete the project on schedule.

Background

The Korean Exim Bank is providing funding for the construction and reactivation of the Bunso campus of the UESD with Yonsei University serving as the overall project consultant.

During the meeting, it also came to light that the contractor is gearing up to mobilise resources and will be on-site next week.

One key highlight of the collaboration is the proposal by Yonsei University to contribute to the development of the curriculum with 12 professors ready to assist, the aim is to enhance the industry-academia relationship and foster cooperation between the institutions.

To facilitate this, it was agreed that GTEC would assemble a technical team to collaborate closely with their Korean counterparts.