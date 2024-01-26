KsTU inducts second Vice Chancellor into office

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Education Jan - 26 - 2024 , 10:00

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has held an investiture ceremony to induct into office, its second substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gabriel Dwomoh, for a four year-term of office.

Prof. Dwomoh, who until his appointment was the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, became the second VC since the former Kumasi Polytechnic was converted into a university by the government in 2016.

He took over from Prof. Nana Osei-Wusu-Achiaw, the first VC of KsTU.

Vision

Speaking at his investiture, the new VC pledged to provide the needed leadership for the university to achieve its vision of becoming a world-class technical university.

“I would ensure that developed academic programmes are meant to address scarcity of human resource in the labour market. This would be done based on the institution’s labour market survey,” he pledged.

He said during his tenure as VC, he would collaborate with trade associations and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) second cycle institutions to extend skills training to artisans and improve students’ enrolment in TVET programmes.

For three consecutive years, he said KsTU had been recognised as the number one technical university, from 2021 to 2023 based on the Webometrics Ranking “and it is seen as the technical university with the richest faculty in terms of human resource.”

Finance

Prof. Dwomoh said his main objective would be to improve the financial situation of the university as well as to strengthen the internal financial controls.

“Achieving this will involve putting up pragmatic measures to strengthen the mandate of the university’s Grants Office to help diversify the inflow of funds into the university,” he said.

He called for the support of the staff and the relevant stakeholders in the university community to enable him to achieve his aim and objectives as VC.

Tribute

The new VC paid glowing tribute to his predecessors for paving the way and building the foundation for him to add on.