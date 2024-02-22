Fidelity Bank transforms nyameyekrom D/A Primary

Daily Graphic Education Feb - 22 - 2024 , 06:59

Fidelity Bank Ghana has commemorated the official handover of a renovated Nyameyekrom D/A Primary School in the Western Region.

This transformation, a key initiative of the bank's "Orange Impact" programme, delivers a six-unit classroom block, a staff office, a library, modern washroom facilities and a rainwater harvesting system, benefiting over 150 students.

Standout feature

A standout feature of the new infrastructure is its integrated rainwater harvesting system promoting water conservation and self-sufficiency.

This ingenious feature will capture and store rainwater annually and reduce dependency on external water.

This self-sufficient approach not only ensures a steady supply of clean water for drinking, sanitation and even irrigating the school garden but also empowers the community and instils a sense of resourcefulness in students.

This proactive commitment to water conservation and sustainability by the bank demonstrates a belief in fostering values that benefit both the present and future generations.

Crumbling infrastructure

Nyameyekrom D/A Primary School, once burdened with a crumbling infrastructure and gender imbalance, has changed into a haven of learning.

Previously, local customs often led boys to accompany elders to farms, impacting their attendance.

Now the renovated school with its bright, spacious classrooms, functional staff office and clean sanitation facilities, beckons all students, regardless of gender, to embrace the transformative power of education.

Fidelity Bank’s Regional Sales and Services Manager for the Western and Central regions, Eric Osei, speaking on behalf of the Deputy Managing Director, Atta Yeboah Gyan, said, "Upon our first encounter with Nyameyekrom school, we witnessed a community yearning for transformation.

“The dilapidated state of the building served as a reminder of the challenges faced by numerous rural schools in Ghana," he said.

He added "Understanding the profound impact on children, and as a bank uniquely and proudly Ghanaian, we could not turn a blind eye.

Ownership

The project's positive impact extends beyond the school premises. During the construction, 15-20 community members, including five women were employed to promote economic empowerment and instil a sense of ownership in the school's future.

The building materials were locally sourced from nearby Takoradi, further contributing to the upliftment of the local economy.

Orange Impact

The Nyameyekrom project stands as a shining example under the Orange Impact initiative launched in 2022 as part of Fidelity Bank's 15th-anniversary celebrations.

This initiative aims to provide comprehensive support to 15 marginalised schools over five years, tailored to their specific needs, including classroom construction, renovations and providing essential learning materials.

Nyameyekrom joins the ranks of schools such as Duose D/A Primary School, Mamprobi Ebenezer 4, Okogyeasuo M/A Basic School and Fodome Kordzeto M/A Primary and JHS, which have witnessed remarkable improvements thanks to the programme.

Fidelity Bank's commitment to education through the Orange Impact School project transcends mere infrastructure development; it is about nurturing communities, empowering local economies and most importantly, igniting the potential of young minds.