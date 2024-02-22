Tackle unemployment with urgency — UEW Chancellor

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Education Feb - 22 - 2024 , 06:51

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has held its 28th congregation with a call on the government to urgently embark on time-bound employment initiatives, focusing on labour-intensive sectors to help reduce unemployment.

The Chancellor of the university, Neenyi Ghartey, who made the call, said sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing must be, particularly, targeted and supported to provide the needed jobs for the unemployed youth, as a matter of urgency.

He observed that the economic challenges and youth unemployment required immediate attention and called for measures to resolve the situation.

A total of 15,817 students graduated.

TVET and entrepreneurship

Neenyi Ghartey emphasised that the current economic challenges and the high levels of unemployment sweeping through West Africa demanded immediate attention and proposed that the government strengthen policies that focused on education, vocational training, and entrepreneurship to empower the next generation and enhance their contribution to the economy.

These initiatives, he said, should also equip the workforce with relevant skills, especially in emerging sectors like technology and industries, to bridge the skills gap and increase employability.

The Chancellor said doing so could provide immediate relief to the unemployed while fostering economic growth.

He further advocated the revamping of programmes to equip young people with relevant skills for the modern job market, encouraging entrepreneurship, and providing training, mentorship, and funds to support the development of the next generation of job creators.

Distressed industries

He emphasised the importance of supporting existing industries facing downturns due to external shocks by strengthening vulnerable sectors, and encouraging innovation to promote long-term sustainability to help develop the nation.

He highlighted the need for the government to drive the transformation of the digital economy to leverage its potential for job creation and the transformation of traditional industries.

Neenyi Ghartey also urged the government to enhance transparency in government spending and resource allocations by holding public officials accountable for their actions and ensuring the efficient use of resources saying this would rebuild public trust.

He said joblessness was not just a challenge but also an opportunity for innovation and transformation and urged students to embrace their roles as graduates by adopting a proactive mindset rather than waiting for the perfect job to come their way.

He further advised graduates to seek training certifications as the world was evolving rapidly, requiring commitment to continuous improvement.

For his part, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stephen Jobson Mictual, advised the graduands to embrace diversity, recognising that the world was enriched by the tapestry of cultures, perspectives and backgrounds.