Provide Odorgonno SHS with science lab - Speakers at speech day urge govt

Emmanuel Bonney Education Feb - 20 - 2024 , 06:50

Speakers at the 84th Speech and Prize-giving Day of the Odorgonno Senior High School have called for the construction of a science laboratory for the institution.

That, they said was to aid in the teaching and learning of science.

The speakers who made the call were a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Very Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey; the headmaster of the school, Patrick Mensah and the chairman for the occasion, Emmanuel Nii Boi Abbey.

The event, which saw the presentation of prizes to students who excelled in the various programmes, was on the theme: “Raising Responsible Citizens:The Role of Stakeholders”.

Some teaching and non-teaching staff were honoured on the day.

Charge

Very Rev. Prof. Martey charged the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, Stephen Abamfo, to channel the message of the need for a science laboratory to the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education.

"We need a science laboratory for the school. All that I want to say is that Odorgonno needs a functional science laboratory," he said.

He said aside from channelling the message through the director, he would take the message up himself to the education ministry, adding that the response to the appeal would be a litmus test for the government.

Very Rev. Prof. Martey said the lack of a science laboratory was a serious issue that must be addressed.

He called on other stakeholders to also come and support the school to move it from category ‘B’ to ‘A’.

The headmaster of the school, Patrick Mensah, said a portion of the dining hall had to be converted into a miniature laboratory for the students and that also affected the flow of the hall.

"Eventually if we get the science laboratory, it would impact positively on teaching and learning, " he emphasised.

He said the school would need the science laboratory to fulfil the full requirements to enable it to move to category A.

"When the minister visited, he was not happy with the state of the science laboratory and from his comments, we deduced that they would start work on it any moment from now," he said.

For his part, Mr Abamfo expressed the hope that the laboratory would be provided for the school.

"We are going to make sure that they get the science laboratory because they deserve it," he said.

Academic

On academic performance, he said although the school was yet to receive its official copy of the 2023 WASSCE results from WAEC, " the positive wind blowing was an indication of another breakthrough.

In 2022, the percentage pass shot up from the previous year’s mark of 28 per cent to 84 per cent.

The CEO of Millennium Energy Limited, Emmanuel Nii Boi Abbey, who chaired the event, called on parents to complement whatever their children were taught in school.