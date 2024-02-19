Pharrel Anokye-Adisi launches 'Drug Menace' project to combat drug addiction

Pharrel Anokye-Adisi has initiated the 'Drug Menace' project as part of his final year school project, aiming to support Ghanaian youth struggling with drug abuse.

The project seeks to empower, support, and provide opportunities for individuals to break free from the cycle of addiction.

With a focus on youth, the project aims to tackle the prevalent issue of drug abuse among Ghanaian youth by implementing targeted interventions and providing essential resources for recovery, rehabilitation, and successful reintegration into society.

Anokye-Adisi, a student at the SOS-Hermann College, in an interview, highlighted the need to address the growing problem of drug abuse in Ghana, bridging the gap between the state and society's response to the issue. The project's goal is to create a society where youth battling drug addiction receive the necessary support to lead healthier and brighter futures.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration with stakeholders to propose recommendations based on accurate data, aiming to reduce drug abuse among Ghanaian youth and address social integration after rehabilitation. The project aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 3, and 4, focusing on poverty reduction, improving well-being, and promoting inclusive education for reformed youths.

Through targeted interventions, resource provision, and stakeholder collaboration, the Drug Menace project seeks to make a significant difference in the lives of Ghanaian youth affected by drug addiction. It aims to help individuals rediscover hope, reclaim their lives, and become valued contributors to their communities.